Image copyright Family handout Image caption Eliza Bill's family described her as "a beautiful soul"

A girl who was killed when she was hit by a lorry had just got off a broken-down school bus, a councillor has said.

Eliza Bill, 16, was hit by a Scania HGV on the A15 London Road in Osbournby, Lincolnshire, at about 16:40 GMT on Monday.

Her family have released a statement describing Eliza as "a beautiful soul".

Osbournby Parish Council leader Ray Pearson said parents were collecting their children from the bus when Eliza was hit as she crossed the road.

A 14-year-old girl was also hurt but her injuries were "not thought to be serious", police said.

In a statement, Eliza's family described her as "the most beautiful soul".

"She touched the hearts of all who knew her with kindness and caring. She leaves us with broken hearts that will never mend.

"We will love you always, our princess."

Her family also thanked the community and all of Eliza's friends for being "so kind" to them since they moved to the Threekingham area earlier this year.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision, or saw the Scania lorry before the collision, to contact the force.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday as she left William Robertson School in Welbourn near Lincoln.