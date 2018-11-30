Image copyright Kisimul School Image caption Police launched an investigation after "safeguarding concerns" were identified at the home

Three people have been arrested in connection with a safeguarding investigation at a home for children with special educational needs.

The home - on the site of the Kisimul School in Swinderby, Lincolnshire - was closed earlier this month over "serious safeguarding concerns".

Lincolnshire Police said a man, aged 56 and two women, aged 52 and 57, were arrested.

All three, from Lincoln, have been bailed.

The force said it would be making no further comment at this stage.

The children's accommodation is on the site of - but registered separately from - the Kisimul School, which teaches children with autism, learning disabilities and challenging behaviour.

At its last inspection, the school was rated as outstanding by Ofsted and its children's home rated as good.