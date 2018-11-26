Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Wayne Jones is serving a life sentence

A rapist serving a life sentence has absconded from an open prison.

Police have warned people not to approach Wayne Jones, who is an inmate at HMP North Sea Camp near Boston in Lincolnshire.

The 39-year-old absconded from the Category D open prison on Sunday evening.

Lincolnshire Police described Jones as 5ft 7in tall and said he had a scar under his left eye and a tattoo on his left wrist.

The force said Jones was "of small build, with brown hair and brown eyes".

"We are warning the public not to approach a man who has absconded from prison," a spokesperson added.

The force has asked anyone who sees Jones to contact them by calling 999 or to report their sightings by email.

In July, HMP North Sea Camp was criticised for referring to its inmates as "residents" rather than prisoners.

An Independent Monitoring Board report said the name change "seemed to be working well with a polite and calm atmosphere being created".