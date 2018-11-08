Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A16 on Wednesday afternoon

An ambulance driver and his 84-year-old patient have died in a crash with a lorry.

The private ambulance was transporting a female patient at the time of the collision on the A16 between Sibsey and Boston, Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the deaths of the driver, 60, from the Sleaford area, and the woman, from Skegness, on Thursday.

Operators Thames Ambulance said the vehicle was travelling from Skegness Hospital to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.

The ambulance operator said they driver had only been with them for 15 months.

In a statement, Thames Ambulance said: "Our colleague had only been with us 15 months but in that time had become a trusted and valued member of our relief team. He will be truly missed.

"Our sincere sympathies and condolences are extended to both our colleagues and his passenger's family and friends."