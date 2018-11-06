Image caption The plans aim to tackle a predicted rise in demand and cater for a "wider range of pupils"

Plans to create 500 new school places for children with special educational needs have been signed off.

Lincolnshire County Council plans to spend £50m on both mainstream schools and those for pupils with special educational needs.

Council officers said there was a "clear need" to expand existing schools and increase places.

The authority said the measures would help cater for a "wider range of pupils" and allow for more choice.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, cabinet member for children's services, said the plan would be a "major change to how education is delivered in our region".

"It will mean that children and parents will be able to go to a local school in their area, rather than travelling," she said.

The changes are due to be implemented over the next five years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Plans have also been submitted to the Department for Education by the county council for a new free school in Lincoln.

The authority is also considering another development in the Sleaford and North Kesteven area as part of the investment.

Schools covered by the plan:

St Lawrence School, Horncastle - change to cater for all needs and increase capacity from 80 to 150

St Bernard's School, Louth - change to cater for all needs and increase capacity from 88 to 100

The Eresby School, Spilsby - change to cater for all needs and increase capacity from 64 to 84

The Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College, Grantham - combine to one school across two sites, cater for all needs and increase capacity from 152 to 229

The Priory School and The Garth School, Spalding - combine to one school across two sites, change to cater for all needs and increase capacity from 128 to 177

The John Fielding School, Boston - change to cater for all needs, relocate and increase capacity from 56 to 140

Gosberton House Academy, Gosberton - change to cater for all needs

St Francis School, Lincoln - change to cater for all needs and increase capacity from 128 to 173

St Christopher's School, Lincoln - change to cater for all needs