Man, 84, dies in three car crash in Lincolnshire
- 4 November 2018
A 84-year-old man has died in a three-car crash in Lincolnshire.
Police said the man was driving one of the cars which crashed on the A46 Lincoln bypass at the Skellingthorpe roundabout just after 12:00 GMT on Saturday.
A seven-year-old girl travelling in another car was seriously injured and taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.
The road was closed for the afternoon while officers investigated the crash.