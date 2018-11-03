Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened just after midday on the A46 Skellingthorpe roundabout

A seven-year-old girl and an 84-year-old man have been seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.

Police said the man was driving one of three cars which crashed on the A46 Lincoln by pass at the Skellingthorpe roundabout just after 12:00 GMT.

The girl has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment.

The road has been closed while an investigation is carried out and police are appealing for witnesses.