Police confirmed they were investigating "safeguarding concerns" at Kisimul School's boarding facilities

Boarding facilities at a school for children with special needs have been closed after "serious safeguarding concerns" were identified by the inspector.

Ofsted said it has suspended registration of the boarding facility at the Kisimul School in Swinderby, and informed police and authorities.

Lincolnshire Police said it is investigating but has made no arrests.

A spokesperson for the school said pupil safety was a priority.

The children's accommodation is part of the Kisimul School site, which is an independent school for children with autism, learning disabilities and challenging behaviour.

At its last inspection, the school was rated as outstanding by Ofsted and its boarding facilities were rated as good.

But a spokesperson for the inspector said: "We have suspended the registration of the children's home after being made aware of serious safeguarding concerns.

"These have been referred to the police and relevant local authorities.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while an investigation is under way."

Lincolnshire County Council's, Assistant Director of Children's Services, Heather Sandy, said: "Where we do have children placed at the home, we are working together with parents and carers and making arrangements to find alternative provision.

"This does not affect the Kisimul School," she added.

According to the authority, there were 47 boarders at the school.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We take all allegations very seriously and always ensure they are thoroughly investigated.

"Our staff are fully co-operating with the police as they conduct their investigation."