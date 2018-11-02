Image caption A cordon remains in place around the store

Thieves used stolen plant machinery to rip out a cash machine from a Co-op store.

The raid happened at the store on Muntjac Way, Witham St Hughs, near Lincoln, in the early hours of Friday.

Lincolnshire Police said the cash machine was ripped out of the wall and then taken away in another vehicle.

A cordon remains in place around the store and the force is asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers said they have not made any arrests in connection with the raid.

Image caption Thieves used a stolen teleporter to rip out the cash machine