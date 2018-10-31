Thieves steal and set fire to Tealby school minibus
Staff at a rural village school have said they are devastated after thieves stole and set fire to their minibus.
The bus, which belonged to Tealby Primary School in Lincolnshire, was stolen late on Tuesday night.
An appeal was put out on Twitter in the hope the missing vehicle could be tracked down but it was later found burnt out in a field 15 miles away.
Co-head Christa Haslam said: "I just feel sad for the children. It's having a big impact and that's not right."
"It means they're going to miss out on some really exciting things," she added.
She said the bus, which was found burnt out in Waddingham, was funded by parents and friends of the school and "they feel they have been personally stolen from".
A number of school trips planned for this week have had to be cancelled.
Lincolnshire Police said they were investigating but had not yet made any arrests.
Officers asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.