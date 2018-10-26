Man dies in Sleaford A52 crash between van and lorry
- 26 October 2018
A man died in a crash between a van and a lorry which closed part of a major road in Lincolnshire.
The air ambulance was called to the collision on the A52 at Bridge End near the Heckington junction in Sleaford on Thursday.
Police said the dead man was in his 30s. A second man was seriously hurt and is being treated at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Witnesses have been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.