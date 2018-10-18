Marie Gibson death: Man denies Louth murder
- 18 October 2018
A man has denied murdering his partner at her house.
Marie Gibson, 35, was found dead at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth, Lincolnshire, on 9 June after police were called to the address.
Shane Murphy, of Little Lane in Louth, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was remanded back into custody to await a trial on 10 December.