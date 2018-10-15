Image caption The teenager crashed into the front of a house in North Hykeham, seriously injuring his pregnant ex-girlfriend

A boy has been given a final warning by a judge after telling probation officers unpaid work was interfering with his social life.

The 17-year-old was given a suspended custodial sentence in July after he crashed his car into a house during an argument with his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The crash happened in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, in December.

He was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

But at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, Judge Simon Hirst was told the boy failed to attend work on three days in August.

The judge also heard the work was "interfering with his social life and making it hard for him to see his friends".

Mark Watson, defending, said the boy was now engaging with the order and had completed all but 11 hours of his work.

Ordering an extra 30 hours of unpaid work, Judge Hirst told him: "If you breach this order again please bring what you need for prison."

"I took the view a suspended sentence was appropriate. You have not done a very good job in repaying my trust."