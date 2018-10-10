Image caption Luke McDonnell was found hanging in his cell on 14 June 2015, the day of his 29th birthday

Staff were not to blame for the death of a man who hanged himself in prison, an inquest has concluded.

Luke McDonnell, 29, died in hospital on 19 June 2015, four days after he was found in his cell at HMP Lincoln.

A jury at a second inquest into his death concluded he killed himself, but said there was no evidence that prison processes contributed to his death.

His mother Cindy Woodings said she still believed his death was preventable.

Jury's conclusion

Mr McDonnell had a personality disorder, struggled with his moods and had a history of self-harming.

The jury at Lincoln Coroners' Court returned a narrative conclusion after being asked to consider whether actions by staff and mental health teams contributed to his death.

These included how he was assessed and whether information about his mental state was acted upon.

More stories and news from Lincolnshire

Mr McDonnell had arrived at HMP Lincoln on 3 June, having been released from his sentence at HMP Leicester the previous day.

'Would still be here'

He was recalled to jail after threatening criminal damage but was sent to Lincoln.

"If he gone to another prison or gone back to Leicester he would still be here," his mother said.

She maintains his death was preventable if he had received more help.

The 10-day inquest heard Mr McDonnell "appeared to be in a good place" but had later self-harmed so severely he needed 13 stitches.

It also heard a scheduled case review did not take place because the wing was on lock down following an incident.

One member of staff told the inquest he was unaware Mr McDonnell had self-harmed at least 14 times at HMP Leicester.

Image caption Lawyer Ruth Bandy and Luke's mother Cindy Woodings said they were "completely shattered" by the ruling

Lawyer for the family, Ruth Bandy, said: "We were very happy that the questions were left by the coroner for the jury to answer."

However, she added: "In terms of our reaction to what has happened now we are completely shattered."