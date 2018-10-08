Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Stuart Parsley was restrained by staff at the Lucky takeaway in Lincoln after he tried to steal cash

A robber armed with an axe was overpowered by staff of a Chinese takeaway he tried to hold up.

Stuart Parsley targeted the Lucky takeaway on Burton Road in Lincoln, on 17 January, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

He was detained by staff after Bee Wu Wong, who was struck on the head, fought him off before calling for help.

Parsley, 47, of Lincoln, admitted attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon and has been jailed for seven-and-a-half-years.

'They took you on'

His cousin Darren Parsley, also 47, was jailed for 18 months after he admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was outside when he saw his cousin being detained and was injured by Mrs Wong's husband and son-in-law when he went into the takeaway to help him.

Mrs Wong suffered cuts and bruises in the attack while both Parsley and his cousin both needed hospital treatment.

Stuart Parsley, of Francis Street, Lincoln, was released the same day but his cousin, of St Rumbold Street, suffered eight fractured ribs, four fractured vertebrae and a broken nose.

Darren Parsley spent three days in hospital as a result of the incident

Recorder Gareth Evans QC, passing sentence, said "What happened that night was that a family was terrorised by you.

"You went in to get money and you armed yourself to assist you.

"The family were courageous. They were brave and they took you on."

The owner had assumed Stuart Parsley was a customer until he made a dash for the till

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting, said Mrs Wong was attacked by Parsley when she tried to stop him getting to the till.

"He raised the axe in the air and went to strike Mrs Wong," she said.

"She managed to stop the axe making full contact with her head.

"When the police arrived the defendants had been restrained on the floor and were being held down by the family."