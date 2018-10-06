Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police used a drone to locate the girl and her suspected attacker

A teenage girl who called police to report she had been raped in an unknown location was found using a drone fitted with a thermal imaging camera.

The 16-year-old contacted police in the early hours of Saturday to say she was on land in Boston with her attacker.

Lincolnshire Police recognised the description given as a levelled factory site near Brown's Road and officers used the drone to find them both.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Insp Ed Delderfield said the officers had the drone with the thermal camera in their car.

It picked up two heat sources and guided officers to the girl and the suspected attacker.

Police said the girl was being supported by specially-trained officers.