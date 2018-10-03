Image copyright PA Image caption Officers are now allowed to have tattoos on show providing they are not offensive or discriminatory

A ban on police officers in Lincolnshire having tattoos on show has been relaxed as part of a drive to make the force "more representative".

Sgt Emma Ward said the updated guidelines were about "separating opinion" from the values of the force.

"We do have to maintain a professional appearance but as long as we do that is fine," she said.

Previously, anyone with face, neck or hand tattoos would have been barred from the force.

Sgt Ward, who has two tattoos on her arms, said she used to have to cover up, but the change in policy made officers more approachable, especially with communities they "didn't reach before".

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Sgt Ward has an impossible girl tattoo, which she said was a Dr Who reference

Sgt Ward said tattoos are a talking point with people" and each case should be judged on an individual basis.

"Personally I'm not keen on facial tattoos, but people may have one for religious reasons or medical reasons, or have their eyebrows tattooed on," she said.

Previous rules

Tattoos will be reviewed on an individual basis to determine your eligibility for appointment

Tattoos on your neck and face will not be accepted and tattoos on hands are unlikely to be accepted

Tattoos must be covered while on duty

New guidance