Image caption Luke McDonnell was found hanging in his cell on 14 June 2015, the day of his 29th birthday

A prisoner self harmed a week before he was found hanging in his cell, an inquest jury has heard.

Luke McDonnell died in hospital on 19 June 2015, four days after he was found in his cell at HMP Lincoln.

The second inquest into the 29-year-old's death heard he had a history of drug problems.

He had arrived at the jail on 3 June, having been released from his sentence at a different jail the previous day.

Mr McDonnell had a personality disorder, struggled with his moods and had a history of self harming, the jury heard.

He was recalled to the jail for threatening criminal damage after being released from HMP Leicester.

James Bean, a prison staff member who dealt with him on arrival, said he appeared to be "in a good place".

But a few days later Mr McDonnell self-harmed so severely he needed 13 stitches, the inquest was told.

Another HMP Lincoln staff member, Craig Evans, told the jury he had scheduled a case review for the next day, but this did not take place because the wing was on lock down following an incident.

Mr Evans also said he was unaware Mr McDonnell had self-harmed at least 14 times at HMP Leicester.

In a statement read to the coroner's court at Lincoln Cathedral Centre, his mother, Cindy Woodings, described how her son struggled with extreme moods and developed drug problems.

She said he hated being on his own and that she had lost contact with him by the time he died.

The inquest continues.