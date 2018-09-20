Image copyright Sally Douglas Image caption Sally Douglas said Cadbury's death "need not have happened"

The owner of a dog that was put to sleep after a fishing hook got stuck in its windpipe has urged people not to discard rubbish.

The incident happened on the beach at Chapel Point, near Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

Sally Douglas said she was walking her six-year-old Labrador-cross Cadbury when she noticed him gagging.

She said she retrieved one hook from his mouth but vets later found another stuck in his windpipe.

Mrs Douglas said she wanted to share her story in order to make people aware of the dangers of discarding items on the beach.

She was advised his windpipe "was compromised" and the kindest thing to do was put him to sleep while he was under anaesthetic.

"I was devastated," Mrs Douglas added. "It's something that need not have happened, it shouldn't have happened."

Mrs Douglas said she had previously pulled a plastic bag from Cadbury's throat on the beach.

Earlier this year, the RSPCA published figures on its website to show it received a call about an animal that has been harmed by rubbish every two hours.

This equated to 5,081 calls about animals affected by litter in 2017.

The charity states it regularly deals with "terrible injuries and death to mammals and birds from used angling gear", most of which are preventable.