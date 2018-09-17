Image caption Jeffrey Long has been walking at RAF Scampton to raise funds for military charities

A former soldier has embarked on his latest fundraising walk by tackling 100 miles across 10 different RAF stations to raise cash for forces charities.

Jeffrey Long, 86, started on Sunday at Catterick and RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire and on Monday he walked 10 miles at RAF Scampton.

Ex-paratrooper Mr Long raised £120,000 last year and found fame when comedian Jason Manford retweeted his appeal.

The RAF benevolent fund and Support Our Paras will benefit from the walk.

More news across Lincolnshire here

He said: "The Paras have a relationship with the RAF, they are very good to us.

"They give us a flight then they show us the door!

"It made perfect sense to me to support this wonderful charity, in the year of the RAF's centenary as well as the Paras' charity, of course."

Mr Long, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, began fundraising 11 years ago when he walked 650 miles from London to Lausanne in Switzerland. Since then he has completed Liverpool to Leeds, Hadrian's Wall and the Three Peaks Challenge.

He added: "I shouldn't have to be doing this at nearly 87 years old.

"I shouldn't have to be drawing attention to, and raise money for, the troops but I am doing.

"Somebody's got to look after the troops".

In October 2017, Paula Modeste posted a selfie with Jeffrey Long at Windsor train station after chatting about his Thames trek.

At that point, Mr Long had raised £300, but Mr Manford spotted the post and shared it with his fans.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Comedian Jason Manford posted a link to Mr Long's online fundraising page on social media

Mr Long's itinerary:

RAF Scampton - Monday ,17 September

RAF Waddington - Tuesday, 18 September

RAF College Cranwell - Wednesday, 19 September

RAF Coningsby - Thursday, 20 September

RAF Marham - Friday, 21 September

RAF Wittering- Saturday, 22 September

RAF Honington - Sunday, 23 September

RAF High Wycombe - Monday, 24 September

Netheravon - Tuesday, 25 September