Image caption The fire broke out in the early hours at the recycling plant

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Lincolnshire.

The fire broke out at the Mid UK Recycling site in Barkston Heath, Acaster, just before 01:30 BST.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has declared it a major incident and several nearby roads have been closed.

Mid UK Recycling Ltd was prosecuted in June for operating illegal waste storage after a fire at the site in June 2015.

The firm was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £280,000 costs for breaching planning and environmental legislation.

It was prosecuted by Lincolnshire County Council and the Environment Agency for operating illegal waste storage, which led to a serious fire.

The cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion due to the long period of storage, the quantity and the nature of the waste.

Mid UK Recycling Ltd, landowner MC Mountain and Son Ltd, and a director Mowbray Christopher Mountain pleaded guilty to a total of five charges for breaching planning and environmental legislation.

They were sentenced on 7 June at Lincoln Crown Court.

The fire service has used drones and thermal imaging cameras to find hotspots in the fire.

A spokesman said the blaze could continue to burn throughout the weekend and crews were expected to be on scene for several days.

High Dyke has been closed at Londonthorpe Lane, as has Ancaster crossroads.

Image caption Thirteen fire crews have been at the scene in Acaster