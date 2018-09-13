Image caption Sharon Hopkinson, who is a serving member of Gainsborough Town Council, has been convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin

Police have called for the alcohol licence to be revoked at a hotel owned by a councillor convicted of conspiracy to deal drugs.

Sharon Hopkinson, 45, of the White Hart Hotel in Gainsborough, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday of offences dating back to 2016.

She was involved in a large-scale drugs operation run from a Lincoln property.

Since her conviction, it has emerged Lincolnshire Police called for the license to be revoked back in July.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a licensing application is due before West Lindsey District Council on Tuesday.

In a report, the force said there has been "a significant rise in serious assaults, which appear to centre on the White Hart Hotel".

A drugs check in March found "high levels of cocaine" in both toilets and the main bar front, according to police.

Their request for Hopkinson's license to be revoked said "no additional conditions would prove effective due to the seriousness of the public disorder associated with the venue".