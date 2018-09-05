Image caption Residents of Norton Disney organised a protest march and online petition against the proposed factory

Plans for an animal rendering plant near a village have been rejected by councillors.

Lincoln Proteins submitted plans to build the £28m factory close to Norton Disney in Lincolnshire.

More than 2,500 people signed an online petition claiming the area would be affected by smells and traffic.

North Kesteven District Council also objected to proposals for an upgrade to an existing plant in nearby Skellingthorpe.

More from Lincolnshire

Animal rendering is the process of converting animal remains from the meat industry and turning them into tallow for cosmetics and protein feed for animals.

Councillors objected to the proposed location of the plant, the impact of odour and how it would affect the landscape.

Further concerns were raised on the impact on local heritage, traffic issues and the safeguarding of minerals in the area, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Smelly Skelly'

Alan Asker, site manager at Lincoln Proteins Ltd, said new technology would minimise the environmental impact of the site.

But Pat Woodman, chairman of the committee, said the site was unsuitable for such a development and questioned how close it would be to the proposed Lancaster Bomber gateway.

"It's an enormous site, it is an industrial complex," she said.

"The first thing I want to see when I come in on the A46 is the Lancaster Bomber, not this site.

"I wish they had chosen a different site."

The council voted to submit the objections to Lincolnshire County Council where a decision will be made at a later date.

Councillors also objected to a further application by Leo Group Limited to upgrade an existing plant in Skellingthorpe - dubbed "Smelly Skelly" by locals.

This too will be considered by the county council.