Woman's death in Skegness 'unexplained'
- 31 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a woman whose body was found in a Lincolnshire seaside resort is being treated as unexplained, police have said.
Emergency services were called to an address on Roman Bank, Skegness, at about 12:40 BST.
A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing into the death of the woman, who was in her 40s.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch. A police cordon remains in place.