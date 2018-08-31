Image copyright Gill Brocksom Image caption The woman's body was found in Roman Bank, Skegness

The death of a woman whose body was found in a Lincolnshire seaside resort is being treated as unexplained, police have said.

Emergency services were called to an address on Roman Bank, Skegness, at about 12:40 BST.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing into the death of the woman, who was in her 40s.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch. A police cordon remains in place.