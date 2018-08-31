Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police say the man may have also been a victim of an assault himself

Detectives have released a picture of man they want to trace as part of a murder investigation at a seaside resort.

Caroline Fisher, 52, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after a fight outside Buzz Bar on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, on 20 July.

Lincolnshire Police said the man may have witnessed the incident that led to her death.

The force said he may have also been a victim of an assault himself.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from South Yorkshire arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.