Image caption More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event

Thousands of people from around the world are attending Lincoln's annual Steampunk festival.

Costumed fans of the Victorian science fiction phenomenon are taking part in events and activities across the city.

The four-day event is celebrating its 10th year and is billed as the biggest Steampunk event in the world.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend events including parades, fashion shows, music and comedy performance and talks.

Describing Steampunk, festival organiser John Naylor said: "Imagine 19th Century history with science fiction, such as Jules Verne and HG Wells mashed up with modern culture, modern values and loads and loads of imagination."

Image caption Visitors came from around the world

Tish Toglet described the festival as a creative celebration of "Victorian futurists".

"I sew," she said

"So the jacket I actually made from a pair of curtains. I came up on the train yesterday with five ball gowns, four day outfits, six hats and three parasols."