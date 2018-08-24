Image copyright RSPB Image caption The bird is only the second stilt sandpiper ever recorded in Lincolnshire

Hundreds of visitors have flocked to a nature reserve to get a glimpse of a rare bird thought to have ended up in Lincolnshire after getting lost.

A stilt sandpiper landed at the RSPB's Frampton Marsh site near Boston earlier this week.

The wading bird is usually found along the shore of the USA's East Coast and it is only the second one ever seen in the county.

The RSPB said it was likely the bird had got lost on its annual migration.

About 200 to 300 visitors a day have been arriving at the reserve.

RSPB officials tweeted a warning to motorists to drive carefully through a nearby village after "hearing reports of cars speeding down to reserve".

Assistant warden Anthony Bentley said the bird flown across the Atlantic after getting lost on its annual migration.

"It really shouldn't be here," he said.

"It should be travelling down to South America at the movement."

Image caption The RSPB said 200 to 300 visitors a day were visiting the reserve

Bird watcher Michael Tarrant described the visitor as "exciting".

"It's the first time I've ever seen one in my life," he said.

"I'm now in my 70s, so it's been a long wait."