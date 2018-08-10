Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police said the men carried out a "deplorable attack"

Five men have been jailed for a "pack mentality" attack on a man who was tied up, gagged and beaten to death.

Latvian national Albert Volkausks, 44, was lured to a house in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 24 September.

Nottingham Crown Court was told he was beaten up and urinated on before the men posed for photos with a foot on his chest "as if he were a trophy".

Three men were jailed for 20 years for murder and two others jailed for manslaughter.

The three men from Boston - Mindaugas Cerneckas, 30, and Donatos Dektiariovas, 37, both of Pen Street, and Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road - had been found guilty of murder on Thursday.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alberts Volkausks worked as a vegetable picker

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 30, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, and Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 20, from Pen Street, Boston, were found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 14 and 12 years respectively.

The trial had been told how vegetable picker Mr Volkausks had been found with serious injures at the house in Pen Street. He died in Boston's Pilgrim Hospital the following morning.

David Herbert QC had previously told the trial: "Alberts Volkausks was lured to the address where he was essentially beaten to within an inch of his life in a sustained group attack.

"He was tied up, he was gagged, he was urinated on and essentially left for dead while some of the defendants spoke of how they would dispose of his body."

He added: "One posed with a foot on their battered victim's broken chest, as if he were a trophy, while the other took a photograph with his smartphone,"