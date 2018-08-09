Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alberts Volkausks was found with serious injuries at a house in Pen Street, Boston, on 23 September

Five men have been convicted of killing a man who they beat up and urinated on before posing for photos with a foot on his chest "as if he were a trophy".

Alberts Volkausks, 44, died on 24 September after the attack at a house in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he was lured there, tied up and gagged in what police said was a "deplorable" attack.

Three men were convicted of his murder and two others of manslaughter. Two other men were found not guilty.

Three men from Boston - Mindaugas Cerneckas, 30, and Donatos Dektiariovas, 37, both of Pen Street, and Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road - were found guilty of murder.

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 30, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, and Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 20, from Pen Street, Boston, were found guilty of manslaughter.

Denis Kijakovskij and Marjus Tomasevic were found not guilty of the charges.

'Left for dead'

Latvian national Mr Volkausks, who worked as a vegetable picker, had been found with serious injures at a house in Pen Street. He died in Boston's Pilgrim Hospital the following morning.

David Herbert QC had previously told the trial: "Alberts Volkausks was lured to the address where he was essentially beaten to within an inch of his life in a sustained group attack.

"He was tied up, he was gagged, he was urinated on and essentially left for dead while some of the defendants spoke of how they would dispose of his body."

"One posed with a foot on their battered victim's broken chest, as if he were a trophy, while the other took a photograph with his smartphone," Mr Herbert added.

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen said: "This has been an incredibly challenging and complex investigation.

"The jury has found that all five men played a part in the violent murder of Alberts Volkausks."

The men's actions were "quite simply deplorable" and they were "dangerous and displayed a level of violence that thankfully is incredibly rare", he added.

The men are due to be sentenced on Friday.