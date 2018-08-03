Image copyright Google Image caption Pilgrim Hospital will maintain the "majority" of its maternity and children's services

A patient transfer service to relieve pressure on a hospital unit has been delayed because staff are not able to operate equipment.

The service - transporting children to other hospitals - was due to start on Wednesday at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

But in a leaked email a senior nurse said it has been delayed as crews could not operate some equipment safely.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust acknowledged "a number of issues" and said it was working to resolve them.

It said it expected the service to start on Monday.

The unit at Pilgrim Hospital had been under threat of closure because of what managers described as a "severe shortage of doctors and nurses".

High-risk births and some children's medical care were due to be transferred to other hospitals as a temporary measure.

The two private ambulances were brought in to provide the service.

The trust said on average two children a day and two pregnant women a week would be transferred to other hospitals.

Medical Director Dr Neill Hepburn said: "The service was due to commence on Wednesday, however it was discovered that there were a number of issues relating to the equipment on the dedicated ambulances that required resolution prior to being deemed to operate safely."

He added: "The changes we have put in place will only affect a very small number of patients for a limited time only."

The BBC understands one of the issues relates to crews not being able to use equipment for giving patients medication or nutrients intravenously.