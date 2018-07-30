Swaton A52 car crash leaves two dead
- 30 July 2018
Two people thought to be in their 70s have died in a crash on a Lincolnshire road.
The crash happened on Sunday afternoon on the A52 near the village of Swaton, and involved a Nissan Note and Ford Ranger.
A man and woman travelling in the Nissan died at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police urged anyone with information about the crash, which happened at about 15:30 BST, to get in touch.