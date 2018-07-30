Two people thought to be in their 70s have died in a crash on a Lincolnshire road.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon on the A52 near the village of Swaton, and involved a Nissan Note and Ford Ranger.

A man and woman travelling in the Nissan died at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police urged anyone with information about the crash, which happened at about 15:30 BST, to get in touch.

