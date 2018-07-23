Lincolnshire

Ingoldmells death: Buzz Bar fight victim named by police

  • 23 July 2018
Caroline Fisher Image copyright Lincolnshire Police
Image caption Three people have been arrested in connection with Caroline Fisher's death

A woman who died after a fight broke out outside a seaside bar in Lincolnshire has been named by police.

Caroline Fisher, 52, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after the fight at Buzz Bar on Sea Lane, Ingoldmells on Friday night.

Lincolnshire Police said two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man from South Yorkshire were arrested on suspicion of murder in Skegness.

All three remain in custody for questioning.

Image caption The fight happened outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells at about 23:25 BST on Friday

