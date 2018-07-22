Three arrested in Ingoldmells bar fight murder inquiry
- 22 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman after a fight outside a seaside bar.
The 52-year-old victim, from Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after an incident at Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells on Friday.
Lincolnshire Police said two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man, from South Yorkshire, were arrested in Skegness.
The force has appealed for witnesses.