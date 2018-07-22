Lincolnshire

Three arrested in Ingoldmells bar fight murder inquiry

  • 22 July 2018
Image caption Police were called to Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells at about 23:25 BST on Friday

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman after a fight outside a seaside bar.

The 52-year-old victim, from Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after an incident at Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells on Friday.

Lincolnshire Police said two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man, from South Yorkshire, were arrested in Skegness.

The force has appealed for witnesses.

