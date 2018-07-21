Lincolnshire

Skegness death treated as 'unexplained'

  • 21 July 2018

The body of a man has been found in woodland in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said the discovery was made at about 08:00 BST in a wooded area near to North Parade, in Skegness.

A force spokesman said: "The investigation is in its early stages and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."

The man has not yet been identified and officers investigating his death have appealed for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

