Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Kevin Nix was struck by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn in Crowland

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of man who died after being hit by a car outside a pub.

Kevin Nix, 46, from Spalding, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car near Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland on 24 June.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court via video link, Alison Skingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, denied murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The 42-year-old was remanded in custody to await trial on a date to be set.

