Image caption The incident happened at a house in Lindum Avenue on Tuesday

A six-year-old boy has died after falling from a window at a house, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a property in Lindum Avenue, Lincoln, on Tuesday at 21:40 BST.

The boy was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died from his injuries, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said.

His death is being treated as an accident and officers are continuing to support the family.

