World Cup star Harry Maguire watches brothers at Gainsborough Trinity
England football star Harry Maguire brought a little World Cup magic to Gainsborough Trinity FC's pre-season friendly against Chesterfield.
He was at the Northolme to see his brothers Laurence, 21, and Joe, 26, go head-to-head for the opposing sides.
Maguire, 25, who scored for England in their 2-0 win over Sweden, signed autographs for fans. He tweeted later to say what a "great night" he had.
Chesterfield won the match 4-0, with Laurence Maguire on the scoresheet.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday evening's match, Gainsborough Trinity chairman Richard Kane said: "For me [Harry] was the player of the tournament, certainly the best player that England put out there.
"It's a nice story, no one expected Harry Maguire to go to out there at all but he did and he really shone."
More than 900 people turned out to watch the game, and long queues formed at half-time as people waited to have their photo taken with one of the heroes of England's World Cup campaign.