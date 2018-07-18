Image caption Maguire watched from the stands as his brothers Laurence and Joe went head-to-head

England football star Harry Maguire brought a little World Cup magic to Gainsborough Trinity FC's pre-season friendly against Chesterfield.

He was at the Northolme to see his brothers Laurence, 21, and Joe, 26, go head-to-head for the opposing sides.

Maguire, 25, who scored for England in their 2-0 win over Sweden, signed autographs for fans. He tweeted later to say what a "great night" he had.

Chesterfield won the match 4-0, with Laurence Maguire on the scoresheet.

Image copyright PA Image caption Maguire opened the scoring against Sweden and played in all seven of England's World Cup games

Speaking ahead of Tuesday evening's match, Gainsborough Trinity chairman Richard Kane said: "For me [Harry] was the player of the tournament, certainly the best player that England put out there.

"It's a nice story, no one expected Harry Maguire to go to out there at all but he did and he really shone."

More than 900 people turned out to watch the game, and long queues formed at half-time as people waited to have their photo taken with one of the heroes of England's World Cup campaign.

Skip Twitter post by @rob_makepeace This is the back of the queue by the end of half time. Around 150 people still here and that’s after a full 15 minutes of photos and signings. pic.twitter.com/iRPcEuU4fx — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) July 17, 2018 Report