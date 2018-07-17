Image copyright PA Image caption Plans to erect a statue of Baroness Thatcher in Parliament Square were rejected by Westminster Council

A statue of Margaret Thatcher designed for a square opposite the Houses of Parliament could be erected in her home town.

Officials in Lincolnshire are in talks to secure the bronze sculpture of the UK's first female prime minister.

The statue has been offered to Grantham after plans to erect it in Parliament Square were rejected.

South Kesteven council leader Matthew Lee said it was only right "a daughter of this town be honoured in this way".

More from Lincolnshire

Plans to erect the statue in Westminster were turned down earlier this year amid fears of "civil disobedience and vandalism".

Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA), which runs the Grantham Museum, and South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) are working with the Public Memorials Appeal to draft outline terms of an agreement.

Mr Lee said: "No-one can dispute she was a very divisive character... but we are honouring her as a person and her links to this town, whatever you think of her politics."

Image copyright PA Image caption The statue of Baroness Thatcher was designed by sculptor Douglas Jennings

The statue, by Douglas Jennings, was funded by private cash and reported to cost £300,000.

Formal proposals are set to be submitted to the council before the end of the year, allowing councillors to consider the application.

There has been a mixed reaction online to the proposals...

From small town girl to prime minister

Image copyright Getty Images