Image copyright Ruth Holland Image caption The blaze, which was tackled by four crews, broke out at Hartsholme Country Park on Friday

Firefighters in Lincolnshire have issued a warning after tackling a third large blaze in as many days.

The fire destroyed a large area of grassland at Hartsholme Country Park, on the outskirts of Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has warned people about discarding cigarettes and being careful with barbecues ahead of another predicted dry weekend.

Crews have tackled a number of fires over the past week, including one at Laughton Woods, near Gainsborough.

Community fire safety manager Lee Marsh said they had received an "unprecedented amount of call-outs to fires in outdoor spaces".

"Lit cigarettes, barbecues, campfires and even glass can all be incredibly dangerous when the conditions are as hot and dry as this," he said.

Image copyright Ruth Holland Image caption The fire destroyed a large area of grassland

Earlier this week, two and a half acres of grassland was damaged by a fire at Laughton Woods.

Fire chiefs said the ground was "tinder dry" which allowed the fire to spread quickly.

About 15 firefighters fought the blaze, which was reported on Thursday night.

Crews also dealt with another grassland fire on Foxby Hill in Gainsborough.