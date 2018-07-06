Image caption The teenager admitted driving a car into the front of a house in North Hykeham

A teenager has admitted driving a car into the front of a house causing serious injury to his female passenger.

The youth, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The crash, which left him and his passenger trapped, happened in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, in December.

He had previously been charged with attempted murder, but a plea of dangerous driving was accepted.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned sentencing until 26 July and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted conditional bail.