Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dozens of military aircraft have been taking part in final rehearsals ahead of a flypast over London

Dozens of military aircraft have been taking part in final rehearsals ahead of a flypast over London to mark the RAF's centenary.

Up to 100 aircraft representing the RAF across the decades will take part in the flypast on 10 July.

The UK's only airworthy Lancaster and the Red Arrows display team are expected to feature.

Rehearsals took place at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, the base where Prince William learned to fly.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chinook helicopters were among the aircraft flying at RAF Cranwell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tornado jets also took part

Image copyright PA Image caption Typhoon jets flew in formation over the base

Image copyright PA Image caption Hawk jets could also be seen flying over the base

Image copyright PA Image caption Cranwell is home to the RAF's Central Flying School and is where Prince William learned to fly

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The flypast will take place on 10 July over London and will feature the Red Arrows - who are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire

Image copyright AFP Image caption Historic aircraft will also be represented by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is also based in Lincolnshire at RAF Coningsby

They will be joined by over a thousand servicemen and women who will take part in a parade on The Mall.