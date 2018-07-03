Image caption The lorry crash happened after an earlier crash on the A1 between a bus and a car

A man died when the lorry he was in crashed in a queue of traffic on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

The queue had been caused by an earlier crash on the A1, when a bus and a car collided near Colsterworth at about 13:15 BST on Monday.

Three HGVs then collided at Little Ponton at 15:10 BST, killing one of two men in a white DAF lorry and seriously injuring the other.

The man who died is believed to be in his 50s and from the London area.

More news from around Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police said two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The second man in the white lorry was airlifted to Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham where he is being treated for his injuries.

The other men were taken to Peterborough Hospital.

The carriageway was closed until 02:30 BST after the incident.

Anyone who was in the area and saw the collision between the three vehicles - a black Volvo articulated lorry, a red and white articulated lorry and a DAF white lorry - is being urged to contact police.