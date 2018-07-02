Image caption The graffiti included anti-Muslim slogans and swastikas

Graffiti daubed on the walls of buildings in a market town is being treated as a hate crime, Lincolnshire Police said.

The graffiti, which appeared on a number of buildings in Horncastle overnight on Wednesday, included anti-Muslim slogans and swastikas.

It also included a number of phrases, including one which read "Keep Briton White" (sic).

The force has been reviewing CCTV in an effort to catch those responsible.

More from Lincolnshire

Officers have also increased patrols in the area and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Image caption One slogan read "Keep Briton White" while another appeared to herald "the BMP" (sic)

Insp Sarah Constantine said: "We are treating this as a hate crime due to the racist language used in the graffiti.

"The local community are shocked and disgusted at the nature of these comments, which in no way represent the views of the community."