Woman charged after man hit by car in Crowland

  • 26 June 2018
Ye Olde Bridge Inn Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was left in a critical condition after he was hit by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn pub in Crowland

A woman has been charged with wounding with intent after a man was hit by a car outside a pub.

The man suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn pub in Crowland, Lincolnshire, on Sunday night.

Alison Skingsly, 42, of Thames Road, Spalding, has also been charged with failing to comply with a breathalyser test, Lincolnshire Police said.

She is due to appear before magistrates in Lincoln later.

