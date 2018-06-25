Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn in Crowland on Sunday night

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit by a car outside a pub.

The man was critically injured after he was struck by a Black Peugeot 307 close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn pub in Crowland, Lincolnshire, on Sunday night.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in custody on Monday morning.

The victim, also in his 40s, is in hospital in a serious condition, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The force has appealed for information from people who were in or passing the pub at about 20:00.

Officers are "particularly interested" in hearing from anyone who saw a woman wearing a black skirt and a black and white vest top, or the black Peugeot 307.