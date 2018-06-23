Image copyright Google Image caption Lincolnshire Police said the incident took place in Winsover Road in Spalding

Police are investigating a possible abduction after receiving reports of a man being bundled into a car boot.

Officers were told the man was put in the vehicle on Winsover Road in Spalding, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses, but still do not know the "exact circumstances" of the incident.

Extra officers have been deployed to the area as part of the investigation.

Supt Phil Vickers said police "have an open mind as to what we're dealing with here".

'Criminal act'

He added: "It's possible that this was quite simply a case of hijinks and this was all very good-natured. If that is the case and you were involved, please do let us know.

"You've done nothing wrong, and we would much rather know that information than not.

"On the other end of the spectrum it's possible that this was a criminal act."

The alleged victim is described as a white man in his late 20s who was wearing a long-sleeved purple T-shirt.

The two men reported to have been putting him in the boot of the car are described as both being white, in their late 20s to early 30s and both wearing blue jeans and light coloured T-shirts.

The car is described as a blue saloon, possibly a BMW 3 Series.