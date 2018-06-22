Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Aaron Bee (pictured in 2014) was given a five-year banning order

A man who taunted police with a "selfie" taken outside a police station while evading arrest for domestic violence offences has been given a five-year football banning order.

Aaron Bee, 26, from Lincoln, was charged with assault following a Lincoln City game in Cheltenham.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police said the ban sent out a clear message to the "tiny minority who seek out trouble".

As part of the order, Bee, of Macauley Drive, is banned from Lincoln's Sincil Bank stadium on match days and parts of the city centre.

He is also banned from the centre of any town or city hosting Lincoln and must surrender his passport when England play away from home.

The attack happened after an away fixture in Cheltenham in October.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Aaron Bee joked about the police hunt for him to his friends on Facebook

In 2014, Bee was named as a suspect for assault and domestic violence offences.

A police appeal to find his whereabouts led to him taunting officers on Facebook by posting a "selfie" taken outside a police station.

He also posted a picture of a police officer, captioned: "Hello is it me your looking for (sic)".

After he was caught, he pleaded guilty to breaking a non-molestation order and a charge of assault by beating.

He was jailed for eight months at Lincoln Crown Court in 2015.