Image copyright Google Image caption A search involving helicopters and drones was carried out at Moulton Marsh Nature Reserve

A woman has died after wading into a marshland river to rescue her dog, Lincolnshire Police have said.

A search involving helicopters, drones and the coastguard was carried out at Moulton Marsh Nature Reserve, near Spalding, on Wednesday.

It came after reports a woman had entered the River Welland.

A police spokesperson said the woman, who was aged 35, died while attempting to rescue her dog, which was later found safe and well.

Her family has been informed and her death is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.

