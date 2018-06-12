Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Steven Feeley fatally stabbed his friend Gareth Bailey in a jealous rage after an argument

A man who fatally stabbed his friend through the heart in "a jealous rage" has been jailed for life.

Gareth Bailey, 29, was found seriously injured at his home at Chapman Court, Ingoldmells, near Skegness in December. He died later in hospital.

Steven Feeley, aged 40, of Eudo Road, Skegness, was sentenced to life at Nottingham Crown Court with a minimum term of 17 years.

He was convicted of murder after a five-day trial.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Jim Hodgson, from Lincolnshire Police, said Feeley stabbed his friend after an argument.

He said he stabbed him once in the heart and once in the head, leaving him for dead.

"He made no attempt to call an ambulance or to help him," he added.

Lincolnshire Live reported Feeley caught his wife Victoria and Mr Bailey kissing in the living room at the house.

"Feeley also sent a text message to his son shortly after the incident, where he admitted to stabbing Gareth, and described himself as a murderer," Mr Hodgson said.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Gareth Bailey was described by his family as "loved by everyone who knew him"

In a statement, Mr Bailey's wife Kimberley Bailey said "We have been left heartbroken and angry that he was taken from us at such a young age.

"Gareth had so much life still to live and each day is still very difficult and emotional.

"We are struggling to understand why this happened and to come to terms with the fact that we will never see Gareth again."