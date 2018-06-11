Man charged with Lincolnshire woman's murder
- 11 June 2018
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a house in Lincolnshire.
Marie Gibson, 35, was pronounced dead at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth on Saturday, police said.
Shane Murphy, 27, of Little Lane, Louth is being held in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area early on Saturday afternoon.